0
Louisiana Channel
Videos on the arts, featuring the artists
Art
Literature
Music
Architecture
Design
All Videos
Artists
Series
About Us
Home
Login
-
Register
Sign in with Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
Vimeo
Contact
Login
-
Register
Sign in with Facebook
Playlist
Play Playlist
Share Playlist
Clear Playlist
Please, add items to your Playlist by clicking the + icon on the videos.
Art
Literature
Music
Architecture
Design
Architecture (48 Videos)
Added to playlist
08:46
“He was sacrosanct but also unapproachable.”
Louis Becker
On Jørn Utzon
Added to playlist
03:19
“Jørn Utzon was able to do something with the rational, the force of gravity, structure, construction – and beauty, vision, fantasy.”
Renzo Piano
On Jørn Utzon
Added to playlist
02:46
"Working toward your own Sydney Opera, I think is what any architect ever dreams of.”
Bjarke Ingels
On Jørn Utzon
Added to playlist
04:57
“The character of the work has something to do with his personality as well."
Rafael Moneo
On Jørn Utzon
Added to playlist
05:21
“He understands how to work with metaphors so that each building is embedded with fantastic narratives.”
Lene Tranberg
On Jørn Utzon
Added to playlist
05:29
"I feel as if his architecture is a letter for me.”
Hiroshi Sambuichi
On Jørn Utzon
Added to playlist
02:31
“I’ve particularly taken pleasure in seeing how now, 60 years later, it’s still so beautiful.”
Jan Gehl
On Jørn Utzon
Added to playlist
15:54
"We architects all stand on the shoulders of others. And I stand on Utzon's shoulders."
Hans Munk Hansen
On Jørn Utzon
Added to playlist
09:59
“It’s admirable that it’s not just about the location in relation to its surroundings, but also the location in a larger context."
Johansen Skovsted Arkitekter
On Jørn Utzon
Added to playlist
45:19
“Making a great building is a civic gesture – a gesture of peace.”
Renzo Piano
On the Shoulders of Giants
Added to playlist
47:57
“Not only does the building you make matter, but the example it puts out in the world matters maybe even more.”
Bjarke Ingels
Different Angles
Added to playlist
28:45
“If new and young architects would think like that, the architecture in about one or two hundred years will grow like forests and become beautiful cities.”
Sambuichi
One with the Earth’s Cycle
More Videos ...
Copy to clipboard